WWE's Finn Balor Reveals He Suffered Broken Jaw Injury at NXT Takeover 31

Finn Balor confirmed he suffered a broken jaw in his main event victory over Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31 on Sunday.

Balor shared a photo of his X-ray on Twitter and teased more information to come on Wednesday's installment of WWE NXT:

Balor successfully defended the NXT Championship, but the match exacted a physical toll on him.

O'Reilly landed a running knee on The Prince in the corner, at which point the champion's mouth began filling up with blood. Balor managed to still hit the Coup de Grace a little later, yet it was clear he had suffered a legitimate injury.

Triple H confirmed after TakeOver that Balor was scheduled to get an X-ray.

Perhaps his jaw fracture is serious enough to warrant him relinquishing the belt.

A separated shoulder forced Karrion Kross to drop the championship shortly after he had defeated Keith Lee on the second night of NXT's Super Tuesday special. This wouldn't be the first instance a Balor title reign coming to an abrupt end, either. His Universal Championship run didn't last 24 hours thanks to a shoulder injury.

Assuming Balor's recovery will require weeks rather than months, he could feasibly remain the NXT champion, especially given how NXT's big shows are spaced out further apart than WWE pay-per-views. The next TakeOver on the calendar isn't until Dec. 6.