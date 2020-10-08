    Lakers Rumors: 'Frustrated' Anthony Davis Wanted 'To Be Glued To' Jimmy Butler

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2020

    Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) takes a shot over Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was reportedly "frustrated" after Jimmy Butler's 40-point performance in Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals, leading him to tell coaches and teammates he wanted to remain "glued to" the Miami Heat's leading scorer in Game 4.

    Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes provided the background details after the Lakers' 102-96 win in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead. Davis shadowed Butler for a majority of the contest, helping to hold him to a series-low 22 points.

    "I just tried to be locked in to him," he said. "We know that the past ... the last game, he kind of just took over and imposed his will on the game on both ends of the floor, and we just tried to give him a different look. Tried to make him shoot over a contested hand, finishing over the length at the rim. Just make it tough for him. It was very easy for him in Game 3."

    The ability for the 6'10" Davis to effectively guard a 6'7" wing player in Butler hearkens back to comments LeBron James made in August, when he called his teammate a unicorn.

    "I've had some great teammates in my career," James told reporters. "AD is one of those unicorns, and he does things that some of my other great teammates are not capable of doing."

    Davis, like James, has showcased the ability to guard anybody on the floor. He has the length to guard post players, the athleticism to defend wings like Butler and even the quickness to handle guards.

    "That's why he's the Defensive Player of the Year," James said after Game 4, per Haynes. "We said that all year. His ability to play 1 through 5, guard anybody on the floor, take the challenge, not only guard on the perimeter, and continue to protect the paint."

    Although the four-time MVP vouched for Davis as the Defensive Player of the Year all season, he finished second in the voting to the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    Now the Lakers are one victory away from the franchise's 17th championship.

    Based on how effective the Lakers' game plan against Butler was in Game 4, expect to see more of the same in the team's first chance to clinch the title Friday night.

    Miami's only win in the series came by 11 points in Butler's dominant performance. L.A. will be content with using Davis to slow him down and thus forcing the other members of the Heat roster to beat them.

    In turn, the onus is on Erik Spoelstra to counteract that approach to give the Heat an opportunity to complete a stunning comeback over the next three games.

