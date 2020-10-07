Derek Carr on Raiders-Chiefs Matchup: It's Not a Rivalry If We Don't Win Games

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Quarterback Derek Carr knows where things stand between his Las Vegas Raiders and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

"To be honest, to call it a rivalry we have to win some games against them," Carr said Wednesday, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

The two teams have been division rivals since before the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The Chiefs lead the series, with a 67-53-2 record dating back to 1960, and they are on a five-game winning streak against the Raiders that goes back to 2017. Since 2010, the Chiefs are 13-7 against Las Vegas.

Rookie wideouts Henry Ruggs III (hamstring) and Bryan Edwards (ankle) sat out last week's 30-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, and it is unclear if either will be available for Week 5. Carr has been without a true No. 1 receiver since Amari Cooper was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, though tight end Darren Waller has shown he is capable of being a security blanket for the signal-caller in the passing game.



The Raiders will take on the Chiefs for the first time in 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.