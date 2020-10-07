    Derek Carr on Raiders-Chiefs Matchup: It's Not a Rivalry If We Don't Win Games

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 7, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) greet each other after their NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 35-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Quarterback Derek Carr knows where things stand between his Las Vegas Raiders and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs

    "To be honest, to call it a rivalry we have to win some games against them," Carr said Wednesday, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur

    The two teams have been division rivals since before the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The Chiefs lead the series, with a 67-53-2 record dating back to 1960, and they are on a five-game winning streak against the Raiders that goes back to 2017. Since 2010, the Chiefs are 13-7 against Las Vegas.

    Rookie wideouts Henry Ruggs III (hamstring) and Bryan Edwards (ankle) sat out last week's 30-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, and it is unclear if either will be available for Week 5. Carr has been without a true No. 1 receiver since Amari Cooper was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, though tight end Darren Waller has shown he is capable of being a security blanket for the signal-caller in the passing game.

    The Raiders will take on the Chiefs for the first time in 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.   

