Ranking the Best MLB Playoff Series Since 2000

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

2000 World Series (New York vs. New York)

It only went five games, but the Subway Series was a classic. All five contests were decided by either one or two runs. Game 1 lasted 12 innings. And, of course, you had Roger Clemens throwing a broken bat at Mike Piazza.

2001 NLDS (Arizona vs. St. Louis)

2001 ALDS (New York vs. Oakland)

The 2001 World Series between the Diamondbacks and Yankees was one of the greatest ever, but both teams were darn near eliminated in the first round. The Yankees trailed the A's 2-0 in the series before Derek Jeter's iconic flip to cut down Jeremy Giambi at the plate turned things around for New York. And the D-backs needed complete games from Curt Schilling in both Games 1 and 5 to win a low-scoring series against St. Louis.

2002 World Series (Anaheim vs. San Francisco)

Remember when the Rally Monkey saved Anaheim's season? Trailing 3-2 in the series and 5-0 in Game 6, the Angels' bats came to life in the bottom of the seventh inning. Scott Spiezio hit a three-run home run off Felix Rodriguez, and then the first four batters of the eighth inning reached base as the Angels rallied to take a 6-5 lead. They won that game and went on to take Game 7 too.

2010 NLDS (Atlanta vs. San Francisco)

It's kind of hard to take a four-game series seriously as a candidate, but what a duel this was. Tim Lincecum threw a 14-K shutout in Game 1. Game 2 went to extra innings. All four contests were decided by one run, and Games 2-4 had a combined four blown saves in a series defined by late-inning drama.

2012 Division Series (All of Them)

The collective insanity of this round was something else. All four series went the full five games. The road team won all five contests between Cincinnati and San Francisco. Justin Verlander pitched two gems to carry Detroit past Oakland. The Yankees and Orioles had two games last at least 12 innings. And that all paled in comparison to St. Louis vs. Washington, which featured Jayson Werth's walk-off home run in Game 4, followed by the Nationals blowing a 6-0 lead in Game 5.

2014 World Series (Kansas City vs. San Francisco)

In compiling the candidates for this list, I looked through every series from the past two decades and jotted down notes on the most interesting and dramatic ones. For this series, all I wrote was "Bumgarner went HAM." Which he did. After pitching a shutout in San Francisco's Wild Card Game against the Pirates and continuing to thrive in the NLDS and NLCS, Madison Bumgarner allowed just 10 baserunners and one run in 21 innings against the Royals. He threw a shutout in Game 5 and then got the five-inning save in Game 7.

2019 World Series (Houston vs. Washington)

Most of the games weren't that close, but this World Series made history when the road team won all seven. That has never happened in any seven-game series in MLB, the NBA or NHL. And speaking as a Nationals fan, it was extra fun to get this title the year after the team let Bryce Harper sign his megacontract with Philadelphia.