Heat vs. Lakers: Game 4 Stats and NBA Finals 2020 Game 5 Schedule, Odds

The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from their first NBA championship in a decade after a 102-96 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

As has been the case throughout the postseason, LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers. The superstar duo combined for 50 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists.

Jimmy Butler finished one assist shy of his second straight triple-double. The five-time All-Star led the Heat with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Tyler Herro had his best game of the Finals with 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting.

Notable Game 4 Stats

LeBron James (LAL): 28 pts (8-of-16), 12 rebounds, 8 assists

Anthony Davis (LAL): 22 pts, (8-of-16), 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (LAL): 15 pts (6-of-12), 5 assists

Danny Green (LAL): 10 pts (4-of-8), 2 steals

Jimmy Butler (MIA): 22 pts (8-of-17), 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals

Tyler Herro (MIA): 21 pts (8-of-18), 7 rebounds, 3 assists

Duncan Robinson (MIA): 17 pts (4-of-7), 3 assists

Prediction

The Lakers left the Heat multiple openings in Game 4 to even the series at two, but Miami was unable to take advantage.

Butler tied the score at 83 with six minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to cap off an 8-2 run for the Heat. Herro and Duncan Robinson really stepped up during that brief stretch with clutch threes on consecutive possessions.

Ultimately, though, the Lakers were able to turn things back in their favor thanks to a combination of stout defense and poor shooting from Miami.

As exciting as James and Davis can be on the offensive end, Los Angeles' success in this series has come thanks to its defensive execution. Davis, in particular, drew the assignment against Butler after the Heat superstar went off for 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in Game 3.

John Schuhmann of NBA.com broke down the many ways Davis made things difficult for Miami in Game 4:

"With Davis playing the entire first quarter, the Heat scored just 22 points on 24 possessions. He sat to start the second and the Heat scored on their first eight possessions of the period to turn a five-point deficit into a five point lead. Then Davis checked back in and the Heat scored just eight points over their final 15 possessions of the half.

"With Davis playing the entire third quarter, the Heat were again held to less than a point per possession (23 on 25). After sitting the first 2:26 of the fourth, he returned to help the Lakers force two straight 24-second violations, swatting Kendrick Nunn on the first."

As great as Butler was in Game 3, the Heat won that game in large part because Davis was limited to 32 minutes after early foul trouble. It was only the fourth time this postseason he played fewer than 34 minutes; the first three were in games the Lakers won by at least 12 points.

Bam Adebayo's return after missing the previous two games with a shoulder injury didn't do anything to slow down Davis. It's probably unfair to ask a 23-year-old still fighting through an injury to match up with one of the best players in the NBA.

The Heat haven't had an answer for Davis this entire series. He's been the difference in games the Lakers have won and their one loss thus far.

James is the engine that drives everything for the Lakers—it would surprise no one if he went off with a classic performance in Game 5 to close out the series—but Davis has been their best player to this point.

Until the Heat figure out a way to contain Davis, it's hard to bet against what the Lakers are doing right now. The 2019-20 NBA season will end on Friday night with Los Angeles' championship coronation.

Prediction: Lakers beat Heat 107-100 in Game 5