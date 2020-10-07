Report: Chiefs Have 0 Positive COVID-19 Tests After Playing Patriots on Monday

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs returned no positive COVID-19 tests from Tuesday's round of testing, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Kansas City's Week 4 game against the New England Patriots was moved from Sunday to Monday after Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice-squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pelissero reported Wednesday that the Patriots placed All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the COVID list. Gilmore played in Monday's game against Kansas City.

Per Pelissero, the Chiefs are permitted to practice Wednesday after returning no positive tests, but players must follow NFL protocols, including wearing personal protective equipment.

Kansas City is scheduled to host the rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. A win would move the Chiefs to 5-0 and drop the Raiders to 2-3, giving the reigning Super Bowl champions a firm grasp on first place in the AFC West.

It is paramount for the Chiefs that their Week 5 game goes off as scheduled since they face the Buffalo Bills in the Thursday night game in Week 6, so moving the game against Las Vegas to Monday or Tuesday is not an option.

COVID-19 has already had a significant impact on the NFL schedule this season. In addition to the Chiefs vs. Patriots game getting moved back one day, the scheduled Week 4 game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Week 7 as a result of multiple Titans players and personnel testing positive for COVID-19.

The Titans' Week 5 game against the Bills is now in jeopardy, which would create major issues for the NFL since there is no wiggle room left to reschedule any of Tennessee's games.

Assuming the Chiefs and Raiders do play Sunday as scheduled, it will be a good test for a Las Vegas team that started 2-0 but is now 2-2 after dropping consecutive games to the Patriots and Bills.

The Raiders aren't expected to vie for the AFC West crown, but they are part of a large group of teams with a chance to compete for a wild-card berth, especially with the addition of a seventh playoff team in each conference this season.

Quarterback Derek Carr, running back Josh Jacobs and the Raiders will be out to prove that they can hang with the class of the AFC, while Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will likely be searching for a more convincing performance after their offense struggled to some degree in a 26-10 win over the Pats in Week 4.