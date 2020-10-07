Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore Reportedly Placed on COVID-19 List with Cam Newton

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots placed superstar cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Gilmore joins quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray as Patriots players on the COVID list.

Gilmore played in Monday's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, which Newton missed. The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

New England's Week 4 game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but the game was moved to Monday night after Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu were placed on the COVID list Saturday.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday that the Chiefs' COVID-19 tests since that game have come back negative.

The Pats offense looked listless without Newton in the lineup against KC. The quarterback combination of Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham was unable to contend with the Chiefs despite the New England defense largely holding quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense in check.

Gilmore has been a big part of the Patriots' defensive success in recent seasons. The 30-year-old veteran was named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons with the Pats in 2018 and 2019.

After helping lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl win in 2018, Gilmore was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season by virtue of his 53 tackles and NFL-leading 20 passes defended and six interceptions. He was the first cornerback to be named Defensive Player of the Year since Charles Woodson accomplished the feat with the Green Bay Packers in 2009.

Through four games this season, Gilmore has registered 11 tackles, two passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.

With Gilmore joining Newton and Murray on the COVID list, it remains possible that the NFL could postpone Sunday's game between the Patriots and Broncos, which is what happened with the Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game originally scheduled for Week 4.

After multiple Titans players and personnel tested positive for COVID-19, the league moved the Titans vs. Steelers game to Week 7 and gave both the Titans and the Steelers a bye in Week 4.

If the Patriots vs. Broncos game does go on as scheduled, then New England could be without Newton again and would likely be without Gilmore as well.

Veteran Jason McCourty would likely get the start at cornerback along with either Jonathan Jones or JC Jackson. While it wouldn't be an ideal scenario for New England, the Pats may still have enough defensive pieces to handle inexperienced quarterback Brett Rypien and the suspect Denver offense.