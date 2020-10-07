Anthony Davis Says Lakers 'Didn't Like' Getting Bullied by Heat in Game 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost just one game in the NBA Finals to this point, and to hear Anthony Davis tell it, that was because they were bullied by the Miami Heat in defeat.

"We didn't like it," Davis told reporters when discussing his team's realization while watching film that the Heat bullied the Lakers in Game 3.

The Lakers bounced back with a 102-96 victory in Tuesday's Game 4 to seize a commanding 3-1 lead.

Los Angeles was the more physical team in the latest win, as its defense set the tone even when Davis and LeBron James struggled to establish much of a rhythm on the offensive end in the first half. In fact, LeBron had eight points and five turnovers at halftime, while Davis had just eight points himself.

Still, the Lakers had the lead at intermission largely because of their defensive efforts.

They held Miami to less than 100 points for the second time in the series while cutting off Jimmy Butler's penetration and challenging players at the rim. Sometimes that physicality led to fouls as the Heat shot 26 free throws to Los Angeles' 21, but it was clear the Purple and Gold were not going to be bullied in this one.

Both James and Davis also found their touch for stretches in the second half.

LeBron finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while AD added 22 points, nine boards and four blocks. Yet it was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who drilled a three-pointer and hit a crucial layup in the final minutes, which pushed the Lakers' lead from two to seven and all but clinched the win.

Davis has never won a championship and will have the opportunity to do so in Friday's Game 5.

If his comments are any indication, expect the Lakers to come out with physicality as they look to close the series.