    Padres' Mike Clevinger Exits in 2nd Inning of Game 1 vs. Dodgers with Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 7, 2020

    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger leaves the game with an injury during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    San Diego Padres starter Mike Clevinger exited his postseason debut in the second inning of his start during Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

    Clevinger, who missed the team's Wild Card Series with an elbow injury, threw 24 pitches before the Padres pulled him with an injury, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

