    Florida State Legend Bobby Bowden Hospitalized After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 7, 2020

    Retired Florida State coach Bobby Bowden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The 88-year-old Bowden was in Omaha to accept the Tom Osborne Legacy Award as part of the Outland Trophy banquet. Bowden coached Florida State from 1976-2009 and won national championships in 1993 and 1999. His Seminoles beat Osborne's Nebraska team 18-16 in the Orange Bowl after the 1993 season for the first of his two national championships. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
    Nati Harnik/Associated Press

    Former Florida State football head coach Bobby Bowden was transported via ambulance to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare because of fatigue Tuesday, three days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

    Bowden was admitted as a precautionary measure, his wife Ann told Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat.

    "I feel sure he's going to be OK," she said. "I am very positive. I am not an alarmist. He hasn't been getting around much at all due to his leg; it has been pretty painful. He sleeps much of the day."

    Bowden had been in the hospital for close to two weeks because of a leg infection. He was released from the rehab center last Thursday before being diagnosed with COVID-19 two days later.

    The former coach told Henry on Monday that he had not experienced any symptoms typically associated with COVID-19, such as a fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

    Ann said he is scheduled to undergo a chest X-ray in addition to other tests.

    The rest of the coach's family have tested negative for COVID-19.

    Rick Karle of WVTM 13 also reported that Ann hopes he is released from the hospital in two to three days.

    Bowden, 90, led the Howard, West Virginia and Florida State programs during his five-decade collegiate head coaching career.

    He is best known for his time piloting FSU from 1976 to 2009, when the team won the 1993 and 1999 national championships and finished Top Five in the Associated Press poll each year from 1987 to 2000.

    He sports a career record of 377-129-4 and notably coached three future Pro Football Hall of Famers in cornerback Deion Sanders, linebacker Derrick Brooks and offensive tackle Walter Jones.

