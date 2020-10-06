    Storm's Breanna Stewart Wins 2020 WNBA Finals MVP After 26-Point Game 3

    Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson was the WNBA MVP during the regular season, but Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart had the last laugh in the WNBA Finals.

    Stewart poured in 26 points in Tuesday's 92-59 victory over the Aces, which helped the Storm complete their three-game sweep in Bradenton, Florida, and win the championship. She was named the 2020 WNBA Finals MVP as a result of her efforts, further cementing her place as a generational superstar.

    Stewart dominated the series from the start with a double-double of 37 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in Game 1. She followed with 22 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in Game 2.

    It was far from a solo effort, though, as Alysha Clark, Jewell Loyd and Natasha Howard provided secondary scoring, while Sue Bird facilitated the offense as the point guard and provided veteran leadership.

    The balanced roster, as well as the star power of Stewart, helped the Storm steamroll their way through the playoffs.

    They swept the Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals before the sweep of Las Vegas, winning all but one of those six games by double digits.

    It is also a testament to Stewart's greatness that she was able to thrive on the league's biggest stage and take home the WNBA Finals MVP after missing the entire 2019 campaign with injury. The two-time All-Star was the league MVP in 2018 and added to her illustrious resume Tuesday.

