Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson Fantasy Outlook After Nick Chubb's Injury

The Cleveland Browns will be without Nick Chubb, who will sit out Week 6 with a calf injury. Fortunately, the team has an elite-level backup in Kareem Hunt to pick up the slack both on the field and in fantasy leagues.

Hunt has been a consistent producer when in lineups during his NFL career, excelling both as a runner and receiver. He finished the 2020 season with 1,145 yards from scrimmage despite splitting time in the backfield, adding 11 touchdowns.

During the four games Chubb missed last season, Hunt had 254 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Most fantasy managers have used Hunt even with a healthy Chubb, but he becomes a must-start as the go-to option in the backfield, regardless of matchup. If he sees close to 20 touches, there is RB1 upside with the 26-year-old.

The injury also provides an opening for D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton.

Johnson showed some upside last season when Chubb suffered a knee injury, tallying 95 rushing yards in a Week 4 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Felton has been the more exciting player in 2021 with explosive plays as a receiver and on special teams.

If you have a roster space and need help at running back, Felton could be worth the speculative add for his upside, but keep expectations low as Hunt becomes the workhorse on the offense.