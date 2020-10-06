Brett Favre: Bills' Josh Allen 'Will Be the New Tom Brady' in the AFC East

David Becker/Associated Press

Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to AFC East titles in each of the last 11 years, but Hall of Famer Brett Favre thinks Josh Allen will replicate this level of dominance in the division with the Buffalo Bills.

"I think Josh Allen will be the new Tom Brady," Favre told Boston-based WEEI on Tuesday. "At some point, he will be running the division. I believe that."

Brady left New England this offseason to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Bills now seem like the class of the division. The squad is off to a 4-0 start, while Allen has impressed with 12 touchdown passes, three rushing touchdowns and just one interception.

"Talking about Josh Allen, man, he looks awesome," Favre said. "That kid is a tremendous talent, he can sling it, he can move. For a big guy, he can really move. But more than anything ... what we're seeing now is he's taking it to the next level. He's winning games."

There is still plenty of time for New England to contend in the AFC East after a 2-2 start, but the Bills look poised to win their first division title since 1995. Favre thinks this is just the start for the talented young squad.