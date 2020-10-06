    Cowboys News: Brandon Carr Released After Week 4 Loss to Browns

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 6, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys defensive back Brandon Carr walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 38-31. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from cornerback Brandon Carr, the team announced Tuesday. 

    Only days after allowing 49 points in a home loss to the Cleveland Browns, Dallas is making adjustments to get back on track. That means ending Carr's second stint with the Cowboys. The corner previously played in Dallas from 2012-16. 

    Carr was added to the active roster ahead of Week 1 after initially signing a practice squad deal in September, but had yet to solidify a position on the depth chart for himself.

    Per Pro Football Reference, Carr played just seven percent of Dallas' defensive snaps over the first four weeks of the season as the Cowboys fell to 1-3 overall. 

    Carr, 34, certainly wasn't at fault for the Cowboys' defensive woes. Dallas ranks third-to-last in the NFL in yards allowed (430.5 per game) while giving up the most points per contest in the league (36.5). It's hard to pin that all on a veteran cornerback who hardly saw the field. 

    Having Chidobe Awuzie on IR and multiple defensive players underperforming is more to blame. 

    That makes it all the more likely Carr is able to catch on elsewhere sooner than later. 

    Jeff Zrebiec, who covers the Baltimore Ravens for The Athletic, noted a reunion could be in order with the Ravens secondary in need of depth. 

    Carr spent three seasons with Baltimore before the team declined an option on his contract after last year, making him a free agent. The first few weeks of the season may present an opportunity for the Ravens to bring him back at a discount. 

    At the very least it would provide a bit more support behind starting corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, the former of which just signed a five-year, $97.5 million extension on October 1. 

    In the meantime, Dallas will continue searching for answers on defense as it seeks to take control of a weak NFC East. 

