NLDS Bracket 2020: TV Schedule, Odds and Fantasy Predictions

The ALDS kicked off on Monday night with the Houston Astros and New York Yankees taking early 1-0 leads in their respective best-of-five series.

Now it's the National League's turn.

The Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres are the four teams left standing in the hunt for the NL pennant.

With the Braves taking on the Marlins in an NL East clash and the Dodgers squaring off against the Padres in a matchup of NL West standings, there is no shortage of familiarity in either matchup.

The Braves went 6-4 with a plus-24 run differential in their season series with the Marlins, while the Dodgers bested the Padres by an identical 6-4 record with a plus-12 run differential in their head-to-head meetings.

Anything can happen in October, though.

With this year's playoffs taking on a bubbled, neutral-site approach, the Marlins and Braves will be playing their series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, while the Padres and Dodgers will be squaring off at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Ahead we've laid out the full NLDS schedule for both matchups, provided the latest odds for each team to win their NLDS matchup, and highlighted a couple fantasy players to watch.

NLDS Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Game 1: Marlins vs. Braves, 2 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 1: Padres vs. Dodgers, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Game 2: Marlins vs. Braves, 2 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

Game 2: Padres vs. Dodgers, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 8

Game 3: Braves vs. Marlins, 2 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 3: Dodgers vs. Padres, 9 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

Friday, Oct. 9

Game 4: Braves vs. Marlins, 2 p.m. ET (FS1)—if necessary

Game 4: Dodgers vs. Padres, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)—if necessary

Saturday, Oct. 10

Game 5: Marlins vs. Braves, 4 p.m. ET (FS1)—if necessary

Game 5: Padres vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)—if necessary

NLDS Odds

Atlanta: -305

Los Angeles: -286

Miami: +235

San Diego: +255

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fantasy Predictions



Dansby Swanson Makes a Major Impact



Somewhat lost in the shuffle of impressive offensive seasons from Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Adam Duvall, shortstop Dansby Swanson had a career year in 2020.

The 26-year-old hit .274/.345/.464 for a career-high 110 OPS+ and he slugged 15 doubles and 10 home runs in 264 plate appearances.

A lot of that damage came against the Marlins.

In 10 games against them during the regular season, Swanson hit .429/.535/.686 with three doubles and two home runs, racking up 15 hits and scoring 12 runs.

At a position where stars like Fernando Tatis Jr., Corey Seager and Carlos Correa will come at a premium, Swanson will potentially represent an equally productive alternative at a lower cost.

Walker Buehler Is Used Sparingly

The Los Angeles Dodgers will once again hand the ball to Walker Buehler for the Game 1 start, but he will once again be closely monitored after dealing with blister problems throughout the month of September.

He worked four innings in his Game 1 outing in the Wild Card Series, allowing three hits and two earned runs while piling up eight strikeouts.

The 26-year-old absolutely dominated the San Diego Padres in a pair of starts last season, striking out 26 batters in 15 innings while allowing just nine hits and one earned run. In his lone appearance against them this year back on Aug. 3, he allowed three hits and three earned runs over five innings in a no-decision.

The strikeout potential makes him an appealing fantasy option, but the likelihood of another early exit as the team tries to navigate his blister problems makes him a risky fantasy play.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.