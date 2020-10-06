Mesut Ozil Offers to Pay Gunnersaurus' Arsenal Salary After Jerry Quy's Exit

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Nobody can say Mesut Ozil is no longer capable of providing a pivotal assist.

Arsenal are reportedly ditching its mascot, Gunnersaurus as they continue to cut costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ESPN reported that Jerry Quy, who occupied the Gunnersaurus costume, "will be allowed to return to the role of mascot when fans return to games."

Ozil is attempting to expedite Quy's return, tweeting Tuesday he's prepared to cover Quy's salary:

Gunnersaurus might already have his head turned, though, after Sevilla made a public push to sign the free-agent dinosaur. Perhaps Gunnersaurus would welcome a new challenge.

Ozil is Arsenal's highest earner, making £350,000 weekly, per Spotrac. Paying whatever Quy made from the Gunners should be a drop in the ocean for the German midfielder.

It's too bad Arsene Wenger is no longer in the Arsenal dugout so he could praise Gunnersaurus' possible return as "like a new signing" for the club.