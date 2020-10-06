    Mesut Ozil Offers to Pay Gunnersaurus' Arsenal Salary After Jerry Quy's Exit

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2020

    Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    Frank Augstein/Associated Press

    Nobody can say Mesut Ozil is no longer capable of providing a pivotal assist. 

    Arsenal are reportedly ditching its mascot, Gunnersaurus as they continue to cut costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ESPN reported that Jerry Quy, who occupied the Gunnersaurus costume, "will be allowed to return to the role of mascot when fans return to games."

    Ozil is attempting to expedite Quy's return, tweeting Tuesday he's prepared to cover Quy's salary:

    Gunnersaurus might already have his head turned, though, after Sevilla made a public push to sign the free-agent dinosaur. Perhaps Gunnersaurus would welcome a new challenge.

    Ozil is Arsenal's highest earner, making £350,000 weekly, per Spotrac. Paying whatever Quy made from the Gunners should be a drop in the ocean for the German midfielder.

    It's too bad Arsene Wenger is no longer in the Arsenal dugout so he could praise Gunnersaurus' possible return as "like a new signing" for the club.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Thomas Partey done: How Arsenal’s 16 signings from La Liga have fared

      Thomas Partey done: How Arsenal’s 16 signings from La Liga have fared
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Thomas Partey done: How Arsenal’s 16 signings from La Liga have fared

      Planet Football
      via Planet Football

      PSG midfielder Draxler admits he contemplated summer transfer amid Leeds links

      PSG midfielder Draxler admits he contemplated summer transfer amid Leeds links
      World Football logo
      World Football

      PSG midfielder Draxler admits he contemplated summer transfer amid Leeds links

      Goal
      via Goal

      Mesut Özil offers to pay to keep man inside Gunnersaurus in Arsenal job

      Mesut Özil offers to pay to keep man inside Gunnersaurus in Arsenal job
      Arsenal logo
      Arsenal

      Mesut Özil offers to pay to keep man inside Gunnersaurus in Arsenal job

      Nick Ames
      via the Guardian

      Kepa Confident He'll Reclaim No. 1 Spot

      Kepa Confident He'll Reclaim No. 1 Spot
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Kepa Confident He'll Reclaim No. 1 Spot

      Evening Standard
      via Evening Standard