Cowboys Rumors: Joe Looney Could Miss 2-3 Weeks with Knee Injury

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys could reportedly be without starting center Joe Looney for multiple weeks because of a knee injury suffered in Sunday's 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, Looney could miss two to three weeks with a sprained MCL in his right knee.

Looney injured his knee on the Cowboys' first offensive snap in Week 4. He missed two series during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury in Week 3 but returned for the remainder of the game.

Archer noted the Cowboys will wait to see how Looney progresses this week before deciding if they want to put him on injured reserve. The NFL did adjust its rules for 2020, so any player placed on injured reserve has to sit out three weeks instead of eight weeks.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy has had to piece together his offensive line because of a string of injuries. La'el Collins will likely miss the entire season because of a hip injury that is expected to require surgery. Tyron Smith missed two games because of a neck injury but played Sunday.

Looney has started each of Dallas' first four games.

Rookie Tyler Biadasz, a fourth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin, played center after Looney's injury. He will likely start at center in Week 5 against the New York Giants if Looney is forced to sit out.