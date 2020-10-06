Report: Titans Have 0 Positive COVID-19 Tests for 2nd Straight Day

James Kenney/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans recorded no positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday, marking the second straight day without a positive result, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

ESPN's Dianna Russini provided further information about the Titans' potential return to team facilities:

Tennessee has recorded 20 positive tests during an outbreak following the Week 3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, per Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean.

The Titans' Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was scheduled to take place Sunday, was moved to Week 7 on Oct. 25 because of the positive tests.

Since they were forced to move up their bye week, a second straight postponement would create a scheduling dilemma for the NFL.

If the Titans reopen their facilities Wednesday and continue their trend of negative tests, they'd remain on track to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee had 10 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Sunday. Teams are not allowed to provide further information about a player's medical status, making it difficult to forecast which players will be cleared to play before Sunday.

As a whole, the NFL has managed to avoid a more widespread outbreak during the first month of the regular season.

The Vikings completed their Week 4 game against the Houston Texans without issue after no positive tests following the meeting with the Titans. The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots were able to play Monday following a one-day delay brought on by positive tests on both sides.

No other games have been adjusted or postponed.