Delonte West Reportedly 'Doing Fine' After Checking into Rehab Facility

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Former NBA guard Delonte West is reportedly "doing fine" during the initial phase of his stay at a treatment facility.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that West is "roughing it out" during the detox process, which removes all traces of drugs and alcohol from people's systems, but sources close to him told TMZ they're happy with his progress during the early stages.

The 37-year-old Washington, D.C. native is one week into his treatment.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported in late September that Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban located West, reunited him with his mother in Dallas. The former Mavs guard then agreed to enter a rehabilitation clinic in Florida.

The decision came after TMZ had obtained disturbing videos of West being involved in a street fight in January and begging for money on a street in Dallas in September.

After he completes the detox process, he'll be moved to a new facility where the focus will be "mental health and long-term sobriety programs," per TMZ.

West last played in the NBA during the 2011-12 season with Dallas. He'd previously played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics and Cleveland Cavaliers after being a first-round pick in 2004.

The Saint Joseph's product went on to spend time in the G League and the Chinese Basketball Association before his retirement in 2015.