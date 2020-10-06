    Delonte West Reportedly 'Doing Fine' After Checking into Rehab Facility

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2020

    Dallas Mavericks' Delonte West (13) during an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, April 18, 2012, in Dallas. The Mavericks won 117-110. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Former NBA guard Delonte West is reportedly "doing fine" during the initial phase of his stay at a treatment facility.

    TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that West is "roughing it out" during the detox process, which removes all traces of drugs and alcohol from people's systems, but sources close to him told TMZ they're happy with his progress during the early stages.

    The 37-year-old Washington, D.C. native is one week into his treatment.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic reported in late September that Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban located West, reunited him with his mother in Dallas. The former Mavs guard then agreed to enter a rehabilitation clinic in Florida.

    The decision came after TMZ had obtained disturbing videos of West being involved in a street fight in January and begging for money on a street in Dallas in September.

    After he completes the detox process, he'll be moved to a new facility where the focus will be "mental health and long-term sobriety programs," per TMZ.

    West last played in the NBA during the 2011-12 season with Dallas. He'd previously played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics and Cleveland Cavaliers after being a first-round pick in 2004.

    The Saint Joseph's product went on to spend time in the G League and the Chinese Basketball Association before his retirement in 2015.

    Related

      New Mock Draft: Fake Draft Night Trades 🍿

      @Jonwass mocked up three hypothetical blockbusters for what could end up being a wild NBA Draft

      New Mock Draft: Fake Draft Night Trades 🍿
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New Mock Draft: Fake Draft Night Trades 🍿

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron: Experience Taught Me to Stay 'Locked In' After Game 3

      LeBron: Experience Taught Me to Stay 'Locked In' After Game 3
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron: Experience Taught Me to Stay 'Locked In' After Game 3

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Bam: It's Up to Medical Staff

      Heat big man says he's day-to-day with neck injury and hasn't been told if he can play in Game 4

      Bam: It's Up to Medical Staff
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Bam: It's Up to Medical Staff

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Steph Discusses UA Masks, NBA Bubble and More

      Steph Discusses UA Masks, NBA Bubble and More
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Steph Discusses UA Masks, NBA Bubble and More

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report