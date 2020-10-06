NBA Finals 2020: Lakers vs. Heat Game 4 TV Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat will look to tie the NBA Finals at 2-2 on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to pull away.

Jimmy Butler delivered an incredible performance to keep Miami's championship aspirations alive in Game 3. He shot 70 percent from the field and finished the game with 40 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Although the Heat picked up their first win of the series, they still have an uphill battle on their hands.

That convincing win could be enough to inspire them to claw their way back, but LeBron James is just two wins away from securing his fourth NBA ring. It's hard to imagine he has come this far to go home empty-handed.

2020 NBA Finals Schedule and Broadcast Info

Game 1: Lakers 116, Heat 98

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Game 2: Lakers 124, Heat 114

Game 3: Heat 115, Lakers 104

Game 4: Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 5: Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 6: Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 7: Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC*

*If necessary.

NBA Finals Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -300 (wager $300 to win $100)

Miami Heat: +245 (wager $100 to win $245)

Odds via FanDuel.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

The Heat could win on Tuesday night and put some pressure on the Lakers, but this still feels like the Purple and Gold's series to lose.

Moreover, James and Co. haven't lost two games in a row throughout the playoffs, so the odds are in their favor.

However, Miami can't afford to go down 3-1 after such a feel-good win on Sunday. Even if they manage to tie the series, though, they still have quite an obstacle in front of them with key players Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic fighting for fitness.

Tyler Herro has also been relatively quiet so far, averaging around 16 points per game. So, he is due for a big outing akin to his 37-point game against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nevertheless, the Lakers seem destined to win the franchise's 17th championship. Butler will try to make this a competitive series, but it will take nothing short of a miracle for Miami to win three more games.

Anthony Davis was not at his best for the Lakers on Sunday night, and it's highly unlikely he will play that poorly again after his two monster showings in the first two games of the Finals.

Series prediction: Lakers win in six games.