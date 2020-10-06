NBA 2K21 Unveils Next-Gen Gameplay in New Trailer with Warriors vs. Mavericks

2K Sports

NBA fans don't have to wait until next season to watch Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic go head-to-head.

Well, they don't if they settle for the virtual versions.

On Tuesday, NBA 2K21 released a trailer featuring next-gen gameplay that was captured on the PlayStation 5. The video features an exhibition between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks and demonstrates some of the stunning graphics gamers can expect when it is released.

"Never before have we been able to deliver this level of visual fidelity and realism in a video game," Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts, said. "NBA 2K21 is the standout title that best delivers the promise of next-gen: truly revolutionary graphics, lighting-fast load times and incredible new features and gameplay only possible on next-generation hardware."

The next-gen version of the popular franchise will feature smoother gameplay, head-turning graphics, an expanded soundtrack and much more.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will be on the cover of the current generation, while New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will be on the cover of the next-gen version. There will also be special Mamba Forever Editions on current and next-gen consoles honoring Kobe Bryant.

The game will be available on Nov. 10 for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S across the globe. It will be available on Nov. 12 for PlayStation 5 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and Nov. 19 across the globe.