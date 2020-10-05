WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 5

2 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

A sullen Randy Orton kicked off this week’s show, recapping his disappointing loss to Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions, in case those watching this show hadn’t already seen it or paid attention to any of that pay-per-view. He followed up with a recap of last week’s show, which was much appreciated since no one watches the flagship anymore.

“When I slid my night vision goggles on,” he said, with a straight face. He delivered play-by-play of his brutal beating of Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair from the closing minutes of last week’s broadcast.

Orton officially issued a challenge for a match at the October 25 pay-per-view, McIntyre burst into the room like a bad C-movie action hero and proceeded to whoop up on The Viper until security pulled them apart.

Grade

D

Analysis

The creative team at least gets points for taking the tired show-opening promo out of the ring and into a new setting.

With that said, the recap promos have to stop. If it’s not the commentary team pretending the audience has the attention span of a puppy, it’s the on-screen talent recapping events and matches that the core audience of this show has already seen/had recapped for them nine times since.

It is a tired trope of recent months and one that needs to disappear quicker than Apollo Crews’ push.

Instead of focusing all of that time and energy on recapping a show that no one watched, focus it on crafting a better product that the audience will actually want to tune into.