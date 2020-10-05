WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 5

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 5October 5, 2020
With Hell in a Cell approaching, WWE Raw hit the USA Network airwaves Monday night with two blockbuster tag team matches on tap and the latest developments in key storylines.
How would Randy Orton look to further torment Drew McIntyre ahead of their final WWE Championship clash on the October 25 pay-per-view extravaganza?
Would Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax make a successful return to the squared circle or would another team look to establish themselves as the top competitors in a suddenly competitive division?
Find out the answers to those questions, and others, with this recap of the October 5 episode.
Match Card
- Six-Man Tag Team Match: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
- Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
- Kevin Owens invites Bray Wyatt to the Kevin Owens Show
Randy Orton's Stroll Down Memory Lane for the Short Attention Spans
A sullen Randy Orton kicked off this week’s show, recapping his disappointing loss to Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions, in case those watching this show hadn’t already seen it or paid attention to any of that pay-per-view. He followed up with a recap of last week’s show, which was much appreciated since no one watches the flagship anymore.
“When I slid my night vision goggles on,” he said, with a straight face. He delivered play-by-play of his brutal beating of Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair from the closing minutes of last week’s broadcast.
Orton officially issued a challenge for a match at the October 25 pay-per-view, McIntyre burst into the room like a bad C-movie action hero and proceeded to whoop up on The Viper until security pulled them apart.
Grade
D
Analysis
The creative team at least gets points for taking the tired show-opening promo out of the ring and into a new setting.
With that said, the recap promos have to stop. If it’s not the commentary team pretending the audience has the attention span of a puppy, it’s the on-screen talent recapping events and matches that the core audience of this show has already seen/had recapped for them nine times since.
It is a tired trope of recent months and one that needs to disappear quicker than Apollo Crews’ push.
Instead of focusing all of that time and energy on recapping a show that no one watched, focus it on crafting a better product that the audience will actually want to tune into.
Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Zelina Vega, Natalya and Lana
Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and flagship newcomers Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke battled Natalya, Lana and Zelina Vega in a huge Six-Woman Tag Team Match to kick off the evening’s in-ring action.
The babyface team controlled early until Vega pulled Asuka from the ring apron, providing a distraction that allowed the heels to take down Rose and turn the tide in their favor. After wearing The Golden Goddess down with a submission, Vega took another cheap shot at Asuka, just in case you didn’t know they really, really don’t like each other.
As the action broke down, Rose managed to tag herself into the match and blast Lana with a jumping knee for the pinfall victory.
After the match, Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler made their entrance. Vega bailed, leaving Natalya to try and fend the titleholders off. Jax shoved her down and proceeded to deliver a Samoan Drop to Lana, through an announce table.
Result
Asuka, Rose and Brooke defeated Natalya, Lana and Vega
Grade
C-
Analysis
Can you guess from who took the pinfall and the Samoan Drop through the table which of these performers is in the WWE doghouse?
The match was rushed, further established the rivalry between Asuka and Vega despite the champion’s consecutive and definitive victories over her, and built Mandy some much-needed momentum after WWE Creative killed it following her defining SummerSlam win.
Oh, and in case you didn’t know Baszler and Jax are dominant badasses, they proved it again by beating up two women who just wrestled a match and were clearly exhausted.