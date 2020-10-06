NBA Finals 2020: Odds, Prop Bets, Score Prediction for Lakers vs. Heat Game 4

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers won't be able to win the NBA title on Tuesday night. But they could get close to being able to do so. Or it's also possible that the 2020 NBA Finals will become a brand new series.

Game 4 is set to be the most crucial matchup of the season so far after the Miami Heat won Sunday's Game 3 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World to cut the Lakers' series lead to 2-1. After Los Angeles won the first two games and appeared to be cruising to the championship, Miami made things interesting with its first win of the series. And with another victory, it could even the series at 2-2.

However, the Lakers have yet to lose more than one game in a series during the playoffs, so the Heat will have to do something that previous teams couldn't accomplish.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Tuesday's Game 4.

NBA Finals Game 4 Information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Odds (via FanDuel): Los Angeles -7.5

Prop Bets: A full list of bets for Game 4 is available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Game 4 Preview, Score Prediction

With point guard Goran Dragic (torn plantar fascia in left foot) and forward Bam Adebayo (neck strain) getting injured in Game 1 and missing Games 2 and 3, things weren't looking like they were going to go well for the Heat. Then, Jimmy Butler powered them to an impressive Game 3 victory, recording 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

If Miami is going to win again in Game 4, it may require a similar performance from Butler, as Los Angeles will surely be motivated to rebound and get closer to ending the series.

''He has to make some things happen for us. He did that in a brilliant way [Sunday] night, and he'll likely have to do something very similar to that again," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press (h/t Yahoo Sports). "For us to be able to accomplish what we want to accomplish, you can't just be normal. You have to be extraordinary.''

That wasn't the case in the first two games, as the Lakers built an early lead in the series and dominated the opening contests. But Los Angeles did not play as well in Game 3, especially early, as it scored only 23 points and committed 10 turnovers in the first quarter, while star forward Anthony Davis got into foul trouble.

However, the Lakers have handled the rare adversity they've faced in the playoffs well, and they may be poised to bounce back quickly with a strong showing in Game 4.

''We're able to take a loss and understand why we lost,'' Los Angeles forward LeBron James said, per Reynolds. ''Understand things that we should have done better and things that we can apply to the next game to be better. We're right back at that moment once again with the opportunity to be better than we were in the game before. Look forward to the opportunity [Tuesday] night.''

Don't be surprised if it's James and Davis who get the Lakers back on track, which is likely to happen in Game 4. James is playing in the NBA Finals for the 10th time in his career and is looking to win his fourth NBA title. Davis is making his first NBA Finals appearance, but he's been Los Angeles' top scorer all postseason and that's unlikely to change now.

The Lakers should get off to a much better start in Game 4, and they'll play better while being in the lead than when they trailed for much of Game 3. That will lead to Los Angeles holding off Miami for the victory in another competitive game and moving one win away from its first NBA title since 2010.

Prediction: Lakers 127, Heat 119