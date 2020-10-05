    Lakers' LeBron James Discusses Trash Talk After Jimmy Butler's 'Trouble' Comment

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 5, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) reacts after no foul was called against the Miami Heat during the second half in Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler claimed that his trash talk toward LeBron James during the Heat's 115-104 victory in Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals was just retaliation, but James disagreed with that sentiment Monday, saying he's "always been a guy who kind of let his game do the talking." 

    "For me personally, as long as it doesn't get disrespectful, I'm fine with it," he said, per Silver Screen & Roll's Harrison Faigen. "But I've never really started up a trash-talking dialogue. That's just not me. I believe the way I play the game is enough trash talking in itself." 

    Butler told James that his team was "in trouble" as he hit a lay-up that gave the Heat a nine-point lead with 1:15 left to play, but he said that he was dishing back what James said during a conversation at the end of the first quarter.

    Butler finished Game 3 with 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, which made him the third player in NBA Finals history to notch a 40-point triple-double alongside Jerry West and LeBron James, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews. His historic night also made him the first player since Shaquille O'Neal in 2002 to collect 40 points without any three-point attempts, per Andrews.

    Butler was also the first player to beat James in all three categories in a Finals game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau (h/t Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated). 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    James led the Lakers with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but the Lakers couldn't pull together enough offense to beat Butler and his supporting cast of Tyler Herro (17 points, three rebounds, two assists), Duncan Robinson (13 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Jae Crowder (12 points, eight rebounds) coupled with a surprise outing from Kelly Olynyk, who had 17 points, seven rebounds and one assist off the bench. 

    Game 4 between the Lakers and the Heat is Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

    Related

      LeBron Remains Finals MVP Favorite After Loss

      Tap to see the full odds for Finals MVP

      LeBron Remains Finals MVP Favorite After Loss
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron Remains Finals MVP Favorite After Loss

      DraftKings Nation
      via DraftKings Nation

      Chris Bosh: 'It Won't Be the Last' Time LBJ Walks Off Court

      LeBron's former teammate says 'it's emotion' when discussing the early walk off during game

      Chris Bosh: 'It Won't Be the Last' Time LBJ Walks Off Court
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Chris Bosh: 'It Won't Be the Last' Time LBJ Walks Off Court

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Bam: It's Up to Medical Staff

      Heat big man says he's day-to-day with neck injury, and hasn't been told if he can play in Game 4

      Bam: It's Up to Medical Staff
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Bam: It's Up to Medical Staff

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Isaiah Thomas Had Hip Surgery

      Free-agent guard will be ready for 2020-21 season

      Isaiah Thomas Had Hip Surgery
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Isaiah Thomas Had Hip Surgery

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report