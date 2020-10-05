Edinson Cavani Signs Manchester United Contract on Free Transfer After PSG Exit

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Manchester United announced Monday the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer just hours ahead of the evening's transfer deadline:

Cavani, 33, became a free agent over the summer after a seven-year stint with the Paris club.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

