    Edinson Cavani Signs Manchester United Contract on Free Transfer After PSG Exit

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2020

    FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, PSG's Edinson Cavani adjust his headband during the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Dijon, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Manchester United bolstered its attacking options by signing free agent Edinson Cavani before the extended summer transfer window closed on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. The 33-year-old striker scored 200 goals in 301 games during seven years at Paris Saint-Germain but he left at the end of his contract in June. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
    Michel Euler/Associated Press

    Manchester United announced Monday the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer just hours ahead of the evening's transfer deadline:

    Cavani, 33, became a free agent over the summer after a seven-year stint with the Paris club. 

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Edinson Cavani brings an instant upgrade to Man United

      Edinson Cavani brings an instant upgrade to Man United
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Edinson Cavani brings an instant upgrade to Man United

      via Manchester Evening News

      Edinson Cavani and Solskjaer speak about Manchester United transfer

      Edinson Cavani and Solskjaer speak about Manchester United transfer
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Edinson Cavani and Solskjaer speak about Manchester United transfer

      via Manchester Evening News

      El Matador is a Red!

      El Matador is a Red!
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      El Matador is a Red!

      Manutd
      via Manutd

      Why Manchester United are signing Edinson Cavani

      Why Manchester United are signing Edinson Cavani
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Why Manchester United are signing Edinson Cavani

      via Manchester Evening News