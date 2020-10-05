Edinson Cavani Signs Manchester United Contract on Free Transfer After PSG Exit

Edinson Cavani Signs Manchester United Contract on Free Transfer After PSG ExitOctober 5, 2020
Michel Euler/Associated Press
Manchester United announced Monday the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer just hours ahead of the evening's transfer deadline:
Cavani, 33, became a free agent over the summer after a seven-year stint with the Paris club.
Edinson Cavani brings an instant upgrade to Man United