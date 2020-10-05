Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate Reportedly Expected to Avoid Suspension for Fight

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate reportedly aren't expected to be suspended for their postgame fight Sunday, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, though "the league is reviewing the matter."

Raanan added that the Giants aren't planning to discipline Tate.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said Monday that he didn't believe Tate started the scuffle:

"I talked to a number of our players, and obviously we saw some video on [it] and guys that were involved, and I kind of had an eyewitness standpoint for myself after me and Sean [McVay, the Rams' head coach] had an exchange at midfield. I turned around and it was kind of happening right there in front of me. So I got a quick glimpse of it right there.

"Look, all I have to say is the account I got from a number of our players—there is a history obviously between them, and there was a punch thrown. Golden was defending himself. I was told he wasn't the one who threw the punch. And everybody involved was trying to break it up.

"I can say that both our players and the Rams' staff and players, from what I saw with my own eyes, were there trying to break it up. I didn't see anything going on in the pile. ... Guys were trying to break it up."

Along with the post-game fight, Ramsey was reportedly waiting for Tate outside of the Giants locker room after the contest, though a second altercation did not take place, per ESPN's Ranaan and Lindsey Thiry.

"They've got some stuff off the field, and unfortunately it came onto the field, but I just want to go out there and play football," Rams safety John Johnson III said in his postgame comments. "I try to keep Jalen, his head in the game, and can't be too upset about it, but hopefully they can squash whatever they had and we can move forward from it."

Ramsey and Tate have a history. Ramsey has two daughters with Tate's sister Breanna, though the pair are now split, and over the past year the cornerback and wideout have reportedly feuded over family matters.

"I'm not happy at all with the disrespect that he's shown towards my sister, and the things he's done in the past, but I don't really want to go too much into it," Tate told Ryan Dunleavy and Steve Serby of the New York Post in Oct. 2019.