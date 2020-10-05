    Legendary FSU Head Coach Bobby Bowden Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2020

    Retired Florida State coach Bobby Bowden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The 88-year-old Bowden was in Omaha to accept the Tom Osborne Legacy Award as part of the Outland Trophy banquet. Bowden coached Florida State from 1976-2009 and won national championships in 1993 and 1999. His Seminoles beat Osborne's Nebraska team 18-16 in the Orange Bowl after the 1993 season for the first of his two national championships. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
    Nati Harnik/Associated Press

    Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat.

    Bowden was in the hospital for a leg infection and tested positive for the virus after being released. He reportedly "feels good" despite the diagnosis.

    "I don't feel bad, yet. I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week," he joked, per Henry.

    The 90-year-old is at a high risk for serious illness from COVID-19 due to his age group, with those above 85 years old at the greatest risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    The coronavirus has already led to the deaths of more than 200,000 people in the United States, per the CDC.

    Bowden discussed the virus early in the pandemic back in April and indicated he was taking it seriously.

    "We can't even see the darned thing. And then we knew nothing about it. No history on it. No background on it," he said, per Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post. "I'm really concerned about this. That's why I'm staying home."

    He and his family members are all being retested Monday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Bowden spent more than 40 years coaching football at the college level, including at Samford and West Virginia before spending 34 years at Florida State. He won two championships with the Seminoles, becoming the second-winningest coach in NCAA history behind only Joe Paterno before retiring in 2009.

    Related

      Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili named ACC Rookie of the Week

      Florida State Football logo
      Florida State Football

      Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili named ACC Rookie of the Week

      Tallahassee Democrat
      via Tallahassee Democrat

      FSU's Norvell expresses well-wishes after Bowden’s COVID-19 diagnosis

      Florida State Football logo
      Florida State Football

      FSU's Norvell expresses well-wishes after Bowden’s COVID-19 diagnosis

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Florida State RB Lawrance Toafili named ACC Rookie of the Week

      Florida State Football logo
      Florida State Football

      Florida State RB Lawrance Toafili named ACC Rookie of the Week

      Noles247
      via Noles247

      Toafili Named ACC Rookie of the Week

      Florida State Football logo
      Florida State Football

      Toafili Named ACC Rookie of the Week

      Florida State Seminoles
      via Florida State Seminoles