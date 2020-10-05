Titans Reportedly Have 0 Positive COVID-19 Tests for 1st Time in 7 Days

James Kenney/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans were forced to postpone their Week 4 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a COVID-19 outbreak, but Monday's tests revealed no new cases, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The team will need consecutive days of negative tests to reopen the facility, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Titans had 20 positive tests as of Sunday, including 10 players and 10 personnel members, per Turron Davenport of ESPN. It was the sixth straight day of positive tests, which ensured the team facility remained closed.

While Sunday's originally scheduled game was moved to Week 7, some have compared it to another outbreak in Major League Baseball this season.

"It's the Marlins all over," a league source told Peter King of NBC Sports.

The Miami Marlins had 18 players and two coaches contract COVID-19 early in the 2020 baseball season, leading to a shuffled schedule. The team missed about a week of games before returning with a roster mostly filled with replacement players until the original roster was back to full strength.

After a similar outbreak in the NFL, the league is undergoing an investigation as to how things got so bad, determining whether players "violated rules on wearing tracking devices or reporting symptoms of COVID," per King.

Rapoport reported there were "gaps" in reporting data for the GPS trackers.

According to Schefter, the league feels the coaching staff wasn't diligent about wearing masks in the facility or reporting being in contact with those who have contracted the virus.

"This isn't a failure of the protocols; it is a failure to follow the protocols," a source told Schefter.

The negative test puts the Titans back on track to compete in next Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, but there is still uncertainty until the outbreak is fully under control.