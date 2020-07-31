Marlins Reportedly Have 18 Players with COVID-19 After Additional Positive Test

Brett Davis/Associated Press

Another Miami Marlins player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 18 players.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, all 18 positive tests are for players on the Marlins' 30-man roster, meaning 60 percent of their players have contracted COVID-19.

Major League Baseball announced this week that it was pausing the Marlins' season through at least Sunday, so its previously scheduled series against the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals have been postponed.

