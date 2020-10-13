SmackDown vs. Raw: Which Brand Won the 2020 WWE Draft?

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Before making a full judgment call on the rosters, it's important to remember that none of this is set in stone with no flexibility to ever change.

WWE has proven that even something as big as the draft means nothing for any particular week if the writers choose to break the very rules they've established.

For instance, there have been around a dozen crossovers between rosters in this past month, despite how the Brand-to-Brand Invitational was stated to be once every quarter.

Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose were drafted to Raw just two weeks or so before the draft itself and Braun Strowman was fighting on Raw Underground just for the sake of it.

Throughout this past year, Apollo Crews and others were traded between rosters with the flimsy excuse that they were lingering trade options left on the table.

This means at any point, anyone can move between rosters if WWE feels the need to shift things and wants to balance things out. Just because one brand is severely lacking in any department doesn't mean they won't just obtain more Superstars from the other show or pull wrestlers from NXT.

Keep this in mind, as even the most secure rosters right now could fall apart easily and the most problematic areas could have easy solutions if WWE bothers to put in the effort.