Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: 'I Don't Give a F--k' About Criticism from Social Media

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma left the jokes for social media following his team's 115-104 loss to the Miami Heat in Sunday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

"I don't give a f--k," he said when asked about some of the criticism he has received on social media during the Finals, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "I don't care. Twitter is for jokes."

Kuzma was solid even in defeat and posted 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field in Sunday's loss.

It was his best performance in the series, especially compared to Game 1 when he scored three points on 1-of-7 shooting. Tara C. Mahadevan of Complex noted some fans even created an online petition that received thousands of signatures suggesting he should not receive a ring if the Lakers win the title.

Despite the Game 1 struggles, Kuzma entered play Sunday averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three during the playoffs.

Nobody is going to mistake him for a go-to option, but he has provided some timely support for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He did just that Sunday and apparently isn't too concerned with what those on social media think about his game.