    DeMarcus Lawrence Says Cowboys Defense Was 'Soft' in Loss to Browns

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2020

    It's not often that an NFL quarterback can throw for 502 yards and four touchdowns and lose by double digits, but that is exactly what happened to Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott during Sunday's 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.  

    Even the Dallas defense blamed itself.

    "In my own words, I'd call it soft," defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "We've got to hold ourselves to a higher standard. … I call this s--t soft."

    Grant Gordon of NFL.com put the performance into context, noting it was the third straight time the Cowboys allowed 38 or more points and an opponent's season high in points. This showing was particularly troubling as Cleveland lost leading rusher Nick Chubb after just six carries.

    The Browns still managed to run for 307 yards and three scores, leading the way while Baker Mayfield threw for just 165 yards and two touchdowns.

    It is a credit to Dallas' offense and Prescott that the game was even close in the fourth quarter as it pulled within three points thanks to a dramatic final push. However, Odell Beckham Jr. all but put the game away with a 50-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes remaining.

    If the Cowboys defense that allowed that run doesn't improve—and fast—a 1-3 team loaded with individual talent may not even make the playoffs.

