J.J. Watt on Texans' 0-4 Start: 'What We're Doing Is Not Working'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have started 0-4 for the first time in J.J. Watt's decorated career. Not surprisingly, the superstar defensive lineman isn't happy about it.

"What we're doing is not working," he told reporters after Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. "We're 0-4. We have to fix it."

"All I can do is control what I can control. I'm going to try to find a way to get a win," he added. "This is terrible. It's brutal. It's depressing. This sucks. I don't know any other way to put it."

In their defense, the Texans have had a brutal opening schedule, with matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Vikings. But many of the issues that were expected on a team that traded away a superstar receiver in DeAndre Hopkins and didn't replace him with anybody close to his talent or level of production have come to fruition.

Deshaun Watson needs help. The Texans can't stop the run, can't consistently run despite the offseason acquisition of David Johnson and at the moment can't win a game. It's no wonder Watt is despondent.