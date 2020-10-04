NBA Finals 2020: Game 3 TV Schedule, Odds, Lakers vs. Heat Prediction

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The second NBA Finals sweep in the last three years is in play.

The Los Angeles Lakers have dominated the Miami Heat in the first two games of the 2020 NBA Finals, and there may not be much relief coming in the Heat's direction.

Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic are once again listed as doubtful for Sunday's Game 3, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Since the injury status of the two starters has not changed yet, the Lakers are viewed as an overwhelming favorite on the point spread.

At the moment, the Lakers are a 9.5-point favorite, but that total may increase before tipoff, like it inflated to 10.5 prior to Game 2.

NBA Finals Game 3 Information

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Game 3 Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Los Angeles Lakers (-9.5)

Over/Under: 220

Money Line: Los Angeles Lakers (-420; bet $420 to win $100); Miami (+330; bet $100 to win $330)

Prediction

Los Angeles Lakers (-9.5) and Over 220

It seems hard to trust Miami to cover the spread, or win outright, if Adebayo and Dragic are out or significantly hampered by their injuries on court.

Although the Heat covered in Game 2, it took a basket in the dwindling moments of the fourth quarter to do so.

Anthony Davis produced a double-double with 32 points and 14 rebounds without Adebayo in the paint, and LeBron James was one rebound and one assist away from a triple-double.

Some of Los Angeles' guards took advantage of Dragic's absence by posting double-digit point totals. Rajon Rondo, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for 38 points.

If the Lakers receive contributions from some combination of their guards, whether it be the same three from Game 2, or Alex Caruso and Danny Green, they should have enough production to outclass the Heat.

In addition to having scoring depth, the Lakers are outplaying the Heat in one of the Eastern Conference champion's biggest strengths.

Los Angeles is shooting 36.5 percent from three-point range in the series compared to Miami's 35.5 percent, and in Game 2, six Lakers made multiple shots from beyond the arc.

One of the ways Miami can work back into the series is if it shoots lights-out from downtown, but only Jae Crowder is over 50 percent from that area of the court in each of the first two games.

If Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and others increase their production from deep, the Heat could muster up a fight for a few quarters and aid the over in the process.

Until the Heat find an answer for Davis in the paint with Adebayo banged up, it is hard to see Game 3 being a contest that comes down to the wire.

If Davis and James continue to hit the 30-point mark and receive strong contributions from their supporting cast, they could cover and push the game total over 220 points for a second straight over to hit in the series.

