NBA Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Predictions and Elite Prospects Breakdown

It's been a long NBA season, much longer than normal. However, the 2019-20 campaign is soon about to come to a close, as the Los Angeles Lakers have a 2-0 lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, meaning the NBA title could be awarded as soon as Tuesday.

For the league's other 28 teams, the focus has shifted to the offseason, which will finally soon begin. And that includes preparation for the 2020 NBA draft, which is now set to take place Nov. 18 after it was originally supposed to happen in June.

There's still more than a month before the draft, so teams will continue to evaluate players and potentially consider trade options, if that's the route they decide they want to take with their top pick.

Here's a current mock for the first round of this year's draft, followed by more on the top available prospects.

NBA Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

6. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

7. Detroit Pistons: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

8. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

9. Washington Wizards: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

10. Phoenix Suns: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

11. San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

12. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

13. New Orleans Pelicans: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, PG, Kentucky

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

18. Dallas Mavericks: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

20. Miami Heat: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Leandro Bolmaro, SG, FC Barcelona

23. Utah Jazz: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Dallas Mavericks): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

26. Boston Celtics: Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jaden McDaniels, PF, Washington

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

29. Toronto Raptors: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

Elite Prospects Breakdown

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

There have been a lot of mocks to project Edwards to be the No. 1 pick, and that hasn't changed since the Timberwolves won the No. 1 overall pick at the draft lottery in August. Edwards may not be a clear-cut consensus top player available like Zion Williamson in 2019, but the 19-year-old shooting guard is a talented player who has a strong chance to go No. 1.

Last month, ESPN's Tim Bontemps wrote that "most league insiders" at that time thought Minnesota will take Edwards. It's a decision that could make sense, considering the Timberwolves are already set at point guard with D'Angelo Russell and center with Karl-Anthony Towns, so they may not want to take Ball or Wiseman.

Edwards spent only one season at Georgia, and he only played 32 games after the 2019-20 season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he impressed while with the Bulldogs, averaging 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. A 6-foot-5 wing player, Edwards could potentially fit nicely into Minnesota's rotation.

ESPN's Mike Schmitz projects Edwards to be a "star scoring guard" in the NBA, praising his length, explosiveness and scoring ability. If Edwards' talent lives up to that projection, he could become an exciting player to watch at the next level.

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

It's tough to tell exactly where Wiseman might get selected in the draft. There wasn't a ton of college film for NBA teams to evaluate, as he played only three games at Memphis this past season. And there's a chance the Warriors shake up the order if they decide to trade away the No. 2 pick.

Still, Wiseman is a 7-foot-1 center with a lot of talent, and there will surely be a team interested in taking the 19-year-old early in the draft. It may just depend on which teams potentially move up or down in the order, because while Golden State could be a decent fit, it may not be staying put.

Recently, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote that he's heard from sources who have seen Wiseman working out in Miami have provided buzz that he looks "phenomenal," which led to Vecenie moving him up to No. 2 on his big board.

"I do think he is a genuine potential defensive player of the year candidate at some point," Vecenie wrote. "His size and length at 7-foot-1 with something in the ballpark of a 7-foot-6 wingspan gives him ideal size, and his strength improvement has allowed him to make genuine strides absorbing contact."

LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Throughout his sons' basketball careers, LaVar Ball has never had a problem sharing his thoughts and opinions. And that's been the case with his 19-year-old son LaMelo as well, as Ball even publicly stated that he didn't think his son would be a fit with the Warriors. But LaMelo Ball is making it clear that he is open to more possibilities.

"Well, I'm my own man. He's his own man. He has his opinions, I have mine," Ball said, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard. "Like I said, I feel I could play on any team and do good anywhere I go, so anything that happens, I'm positive."

Ball certainly has the talent to be successful at the NBA level, as he showcased during his time with the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL in Australia. There are likely to be numerous teams near the top that will have interest in potentially drafting Ball for his incredible playmaking ability.

It's also possible that a team could trade up to select him. Ball recently told reporters, including Woodyard, that he's had discussions with the Knicks, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering their need for a franchise point guard. So it will be interesting to see if they'd consider trading up because it's unlikely Ball will be available at No. 8.