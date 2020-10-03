Former MLB Pitcher Charles Haeger Wanted by Police on Suspicion of Murder

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Arizona police are searching for former MLB pitcher Charlie Haeger with probable cause to arrest the 37-year-old on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, according to Scottsdale Police Department spokesman Sgt. Ben Hoster.

Haeger's former girlfriend, who has not been publicly identified, was found fatally shot in Scottsdale on Friday. The victim's roommate told police he saw Haeger emerge with a handgun from his ex-girlfriend's room and immediately ran for help after the former ballplayer pointed the gun at him.

A vehicle belonging to Haeger was discovered near Flagstaff, Arizona, on Saturday, more than 100 miles from the scene of the shooting.

Police consider Haeger "armed and dangerous," per the Associated Press (h/t WGN 9).

Haeger spent parts of five seasons in the major leagues, coming up with the Chicago White Sox before stints with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. He threw his last MLB pitch in 2010.

In January, he was named pitching coach of the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate, the Tennessee Smokies, though the season was later canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan native previously served as the assistant pitching coordinator for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Arizona police are asking anyone with information on Haeger's whereabouts to contact them as soon as possible.