Heat's Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic Doubtful for Game 3 vs. Lakers with Injuries

The Miami Heat are expected to be without center Bam Adebayo and guard Goran Dragic for Sunday's Game 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both players are listed as doubtful on the official injury report, though Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported they are working around the clock to get themselves in a position to play. Adebayo, who suffered a shoulder injury in Game 1, is considered the likelier of the two to play.

Dragic suffered a torn plantar fascia in Game 1 and is not considered likely to return this season.

The Lakers have pulled out to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with a pair of dominant victories. Miami had next to no resistance in the middle without Adebayo in Game 2, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis combining for 65 points in a 124-114 victory. Dragic had been the offensive lynchpin for most of the postseason, soaring in his return to the starting lineup.

"You can hear that pain in his voice, of him feeling like he may have let us down," Jimmy Butler told reporters of Dragic. "But he did not, and I want him to know that. He's carried us to this point, and it's only our duty to pay that back to him right now."

The Heat, already heavy underdogs at full strength, are looking at a near-insurmountable task of taking down the Lakers even if Adebayo and Dragic return. Even if they muster up the strength to be on the floor for Game 3, odds are they will not be near 100 percent.

This is looking increasingly like the Lakers will capture their 17th title in short order.