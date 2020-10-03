    Titans' Jeffery Simmons Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates with teammates after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    The Tennessee Titans placed defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

    Simmons, a former Mississippi State star, has 12 tackles, three quarterback hits and a sack for the 3-0 Titans, who picked the lineman 19th overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

    The Titans have suffered a COVID-19 outbreak within their organization, with eight players and eight staff members testing positive, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The identities of those players and staff have not been disclosed.

    In response to the outbreak, the NFL postponed the Titans' home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was scheduled for Sunday, to Oct. 25.

    The first three weeks of the NFL schedule were played without issue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with thousands of tests coming back negative.

    However, that hasn't been the case in Week 4. The New England Patriots' road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed to Monday or Tuesday after players from both teams tested positive for COVID-19.

    Per Schefter, Tuesday appears more likely.

    The 12 other games scheduled for Sunday, as well as the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers' Monday Night Football matchup, are set to be played.

