Titans' Jadeveon Clowney Fined $35K for Personal Fouls vs. Vikings

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was fined $35,000 on Saturday following two unnecessary roughing penalties against the Minnesota Vikings during a Week 3 victory, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

It's the second-highest fine in Clowney's career. The veteran was hit with a $40,110 penalty for a roughing-the-passer call against then-Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in December 2018.

It's also the eighth time in Clowney's seven-year career the defensive end has received a fine from the league. Saturday's penalty brings his total up to $151,677 forfeited, according to Spotrac.

The 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Titans this offseason after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler previously reported he was setting his price mark at $17 million yearly. So far it hasn't exactly into much success for the Tennessee defense despite a 3-0 start. The unit ranks as the fourth-worst in football, averaging 422.3 yards allowed and 24.7 points allowed per game.

One of Clowney's penalties against the Vikings last week was a block in the back call that erased a defensive touchdown for the Titans.

Through three games, Clowney has recorded just seven total tackles and one pass deflection. He'll need to step his game up—and avoid costly penalties—as the Tennessee defense continues to develop.