Matt Klentak Steps Down as Phillies General Manager; Ned Rice Named Interim GM

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Saturday Matt Klentak has stepped down as general manager after five years with the organization.

Klentak will remain within the organization but will be assigned to a new role. Ned Rice will become the team's interim GM after serving as one of the team's assistant general managers this past season.

Philadelphia entered 2020 with high expectations but finished with a 28-32 record in the shortened season, one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the No. 8 seed in the expanded playoffs.

It was the ninth straight season without a postseason berth for the Phillies, including Klentak's entire tenure with the team.

The 40-year-old has been aggressive the past few years to try to rebuild the team, most notably signing Bryce Harper to a massive 13-year, $330 million deal in 2019. There were several other high-priced signings, including Zack Wheeler, Jake Arrieta and Andrew McCutchen, which have seen varied levels of success.

Among the most notable deals included the acquisition of J.T. Realmuto, which added one of the top catchers in baseball for two seasons but also lost promising young pitcher Sixto Sanchez.

Philadelphia had the fifth-highest payroll in baseball this season but still ended up far from contention.

It led to a role change for Klentak, who is signed through the 2022 season after inking a three-year extension last offseason.

Harper failed to give the general manager a vote of confidence when asked if Klentak should return in 2021.

"I mean, I'm not an owner," Harper said after the season ended, per Todd Zolecki of the team's official site. "So I'm glad I don't have to make those decisions."

All eyes will be on the next general manager to re-sign Realmuto, who will be one of the top free agents in MLB this offseason, while also adding more depth to a team that struggled with injuries throughout this past season.