NBA Draft 2020: Mock Draft and Teams That Could Make Surprising Selections

Matthew Putney/Associated Press

Those top three players in the 2020 NBA draft are expected to be Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball.

However, the coronavirus-enforced suspension of college basketball has led to a lot of question marks over theirs and other prospects' likely landing spots.

Here, we look at a first-round mock draft based on consensus opinion, projected team needs or tendency and players' tape and potential. Subsequently, we look at two teams who could make surprising selections.

Although every team could surprise in the 2020 draft, the biggest shakeups are likely to occur past the top three—where consensus varies most greatly and team need is less predictable.

2019 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

6. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, RatiopharmUlm

8. New York Knicks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

9. Washington Wizards: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

10. Phoenix Suns: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

11. San Antonio Spurs: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

14. Boston Celtics: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

15. Orlando Magic: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State

17. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

18. Dallas Mavericks: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

19. Brooklyn Nets: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

20. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

21. Philadelphia 76ers: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

22. Denver Nuggets: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

23. Utah Jazz: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

24. Milwaukee Bucks: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

25. Oklahoma City Thunder: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

26. Boston Celtics: Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

27. New York Knicks: Cassius Stanley, SG, Duke

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

29. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

30. Boston Celtics: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

Teams That Could Make Surprising Selections

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are an enigma at the moment. With a record of 22-43, they finished at No. 11 in the Eastern Conference and walked into a top-five selection in the draft. But it's unclear exactly which holes need plugging most immediately.

Zach LaVine is Chicago's best player, but no one knows how comfortable the team is with its younger players, as Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Coby White have all impressed and disappointed to varying degrees. As such, the Bulls could easily go for a versatile, high-upside (and high-risk) wing like Deni Avdija; a safer wing like Devin Vassell; a flashier, albeit older prospect like Obi Toppin; or, as we most expect, a talented point guard.

Chicago could even jump ship on their young bigs and go after Onyeka Okongwu's potential, but Tyrese Haliburton just seems like the best and most likely selection. He was the NCAA's most impressive and pro-ready point, averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game with a long, 6'5" frame and a 41.9 percent shooting rate from deep that was somewhat shocking given his form. He commands an offense, is confident on defense and would make an excellent pairing with skilled shooters like Lavine and Markkanen.

Atlanta Hawks

The Bulls have a cornerstone accompanied by a slew of uncertain pieces, making them a poor man's version of the Atlanta Hawks. Surrounding Trae Young, the Hawks have a variety of young wings (Kevin Huerter, DeAndre Hunter, Cam Reddish) and some talented young bigs (John Collins, Clint Capela—although he stretches the description at 26 years old).

It's not easy to predict which route Atlanta will take in this year's draft. It could test out a playmaking running mate for Young in Haliburton if he dropped, or it could go after the highly respected Okongwu if the team is dissatisfied with its bigs.

Since Huerter, Reddish and Hunter are all going into their second or third years in the NBA, it wouldn't make sense to give up on any of them. Still, maybe a high-floor wing with big potential is the best bet. At No. 6, Isaac Okoro should be available and is expected to be the first wing off of the board. He will likely excel as an NBA defender and has impressive slashing ability.

If he pans out, the 6'6", 225-pound wing will be an excellent defender who improves upon a 28.6 percent rate from three and 67.2 percent from the line. If he doesn't, he will likely be just a plus defender and a good rotation piece.