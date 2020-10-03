NBA Finals 2020: Lakers vs. Heat TV Schedule, Odds and Game 3 Predictions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers controlled the majority of Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals, but they were unable to cover the double-digit spread in their favor.

The Lakers closed as 10.5-point favorite Friday and won by 10. They opened as a 10-point favorite for Sunday's Game 3 inside the Orlando, Florida, bubble.

If the point spread grows before tipoff, it may be difficult to choose a side since the Miami Heat could be capable of fighting until the final buzzer and cutting the deficit into single digits late in the game.

After both teams eclipsed the 110-point mark in Game 2, the over-under for Game 3 is the highest opening total of the Finals at 218.5.

NBA Finals Game 3 Information

Date: Sunday, October 4

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook): Los Angeles (-10; -560) vs. Miami (+420); Over/Under: 218.5

Predictions

Miami (+10); Over 218.5

The dominance of LeBron James and Anthony Davis and the injury statuses of Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic are two of the main factors behind the large spread

The health of the two Heat players will be monitored throughout the weekend after both missed Game 2. If one or both of them find a way to play, it may cut the spread by a point or two.

Even if Adebayo and/or Dragic play, though, the Heat could have problems containing Los Angeles' dynamic duo.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Davis and James became the first Lakers teammates to score 30-plus points in an NBA Finals game since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in Game 3 of the 2002 championship series.

The Lakers also received double-digit point totals from Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo. If the Western Conference champion continues to get production from its supporting cast, it could match its 124 points from Game 2.

Miami also had five players reach double figures, which is a positive sign if it has to play without Adebayo and Dragic again, but its stars did not score at the same volume as Davis and James. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 25 points, while Kelly Olynyk contributed 24 points off the bench.

Approaching Game 3 from a player-prop perspective, Olynyk's over could be worth a look when it is released. He knocked down a trio of three-pointers and shot 52.7 percent from the field.

If the Heat replicate their fourth-quarter numbers from Game 2, they could cut the deficit to single digits. In the final three minutes Friday, Miami scored 11 points, including a layup from Olynyk with 15 seconds left to cover the spread.

With that in mind, it could be hard to trust the Lakers to break out to a comfortable lead well into double digits by the final buzzer.

The better bet than the spread in either direction could be the over, as both teams helped clear the projected total with ease Friday.

If James and Davis continue to produce at a high rate and receive some contributions from the rest of the roster while Miami keeps up its scoring, we could see both teams clear 110 points again to hit the over.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from NBA.com.