MLB Playoff Bracket 2020: Live Stream, Predictions for Upcoming AL, NL Schedule

MLB's wild-card round is complete after the San Diego Padres defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Friday evening to earn the eighth and final division series spot.

All four series feature intra-division rivals squaring off, and none of them contain any Central division participants. Each league has a pair of West and East division teams battling for championship series berths.

The National League Division Series sees the Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves battle the Miami Marlins.

A pair of American League East rivals in the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees will face each other in the playoffs for the first time ever when their AL Division Series starts.

On the other side of the bracket, two AL West adversaries in the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros will go head-to-head.

MLB's next round is scheduled to begin Monday with the American League matchups.

Here's a look at the updated bracket, television and live-stream information, predictions for the remainder of the playoffs, the upcoming AL and NL playoff schedule and a wild-card series recap.

MLB Playoff Bracket

Live-Stream Information

FS1 games: Fox Sports Go

TBS games: Watch TBS

MLB Network games: MLB.TV

Playoff Predictions

ALDS

Rays 3, Yankees 1

Athletics 3, Astros 0

ALCS

Athletics 4, Rays 3

NLDS

Dodgers 3, Padres 1

Marlins 3, Braves 2

NLCS

Dodgers 4, Marlins 1

World Series

Dodgers 4, Athletics 1

Remaining AL, NL Playoff Schedules

Division Series

Monday, Oct. 5

AL Division Series A Game 1, San Diego (Yankees vs. Rays) TBS

AL Division Series B Game 1, Los Angeles (Astros vs. Athletics) TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 6

AL Division Series A Game 2, San Diego (Yankees vs. Rays) TBS

AL Division Series B Game 2, Los Angeles (Astros vs. Athletics) TBS

NL Division Series A Game 1, Arlington (Padres vs. Dodgers) FS1 or MLBN

NL Division Series B Game 1, Houston (Marlins vs. Braves) FS1 or MLBN

Wednesday, Oct. 7

AL Division Series A Game 3, San Diego (Yankees vs. Rays) TBS

AL Division Series B Game 3, Los Angeles (Astros vs. Athletics) TBS

NL Division Series A Game 2, Arlington (Padres vs. Dodgers) FS1 or MLBN

NL Division Series B Game 2, Houston (Marlins vs. Braves) FS1 or MLBN

Thursday, Oct. 8

AL Division Series A Game 4, San Diego (Yankees vs. Rays) TBS (if necessary)

AL Division Series B Game 4, Los Angeles (Astros vs. Athletics) TBS (if necessary)

NL Division Series A Game 3, Arlington (Padres vs. Dodgers) FS1 or MLBN

NL Division Series B Game 3, Houston (Marlins vs. Braves) FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 9

AL Division Series A Game 5, San Diego (Yankees vs. Rays) TBS (if necessary)

AL Division Series B Game 5, Los Angeles (Astros vs. Athletics) TBS (if necessary)

NL Division Series A Game 4, Arlington (Padres vs. Dodgers) FS1 (if necessary)

NL Division Series B Game 4, Houston (Marlins vs. Braves) FS1 (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 10

NL Division Series A Game 5, Arlington (Padres vs. Dodgers) FS1 (if necessary)

NL Division Series B Game 5, Houston (Marlins vs. Braves) FS1 (if necessary)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 11

ALCS Game 1, San Diego, TBS

Monday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 2, San Diego, TBS

NLCS Game 1, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 13

ALCS Game 3, San Diego, TBS

NLCS Game 2, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 14

ALCS Game 4, San Diego, TBS

NLCS Game 3, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 5, San Diego, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 4, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Friday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 6, San Diego, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 5, Arlington, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 7, San Diego, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 6, Arlington, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 7, Arlington, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

World Series

In Arlington, on Fox

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Game 1

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Game 2

Friday, Oct. 23

Game 3

Saturday, Oct. 24

Game 4

Sunday, Oct. 25

Game 5 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Game 6 (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Game 7 (if necessary)

Schedule via MLB.com.

Wild Card Series Recap

Yankees Score 22 Runs Against Cleveland

The Yanks swept Cleveland 2-0 and scored 22 runs. The Bronx Bombers dropped 12 in Game 1, thanks largely to Gleyber Torres' four-hit night, and they came back from a 4-0 first-inning deficit in Game 2 to win 10-9.

DJ LeMahieu delivered the game-winning single in the top of the ninth to vault New York into the ALDS. The powerful Yanks hit seven home runs over the two games, with Giancarlo Stanton recording a pair. Gio Urshela notably delivered a grand slam into the seats to give the Yanks a 5-4 lead in Game 2.

Rays Crush Jays

The AL East-winning Rays outscored the Toronto Blue Jays 11-3 in their two-game series, and a pair of dominant starts from Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow got the job done.

Snell twirled 5.2 shutout innings in Game 1 while striking out nine and allowing just one hit and two walks. Glasnow tossed six innings in Game 2, striking out eight and allowing two earned runs.

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena starred with four hits in eight at-bats, including two doubles and a triple. He scored three runs.

Astros Continue Twins' Cold Postseason Streak

The Minnesota Twins have now lost 18 straight playoff games after falling to the Astros 2-0 in the AL Wild Card Series. The AL Central champion and playoff series host scored one run in each game.

The Astros couldn't get much done at the plate but did enough to win 4-1 in Game 1 and 3-1 in Game 2. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa went 3-for-6 with a solo home run in Game 2. Michael Brantley provided the big Game 1 knock with a two-RBI single.

A's Bounce Back, Beat White Sox

The Oakland Athletics had not won a playoff series (or wild-card game) since 2006 when they entered the 2020 postseason, but that streak is over after they beat the Chicago White Sox two games to one.

The White Sox won Game 1 after Lucas Giolito pitched a seven-inning, eight-strikeout gem, but A's pitchers got hot as Chicago bats ran cold in Games 2 and 3. Oakland took its first win 5-3 before hanging on for a 6-4 clincher.

Marcus Semien and Khris Davis each went yard in Game 2. Sean Murphy had a two-run homer in Game 3.

Marlins Upset the Cubs Once Again

The Miami Marlins' last appearance in a National League playoff series resulted in a 4-3 NL Championship Series victory over the Chicago Cubs in 2003 en route to a World Series title over the Yankees. Seventeen years later, the Marlins beat the Cubs again, this time in a two-game sweep in the NL Wild Card Series.

The Fish won Game 1 by a 5-1 score before earning a 2-0 win in a pitcher's duel, with Garrett Cooper hitting a solo homer in the seventh inning to break the scoreless tie.

Corey Dickerson delivered a devastating blow to Chicago with a three-run homer in Game 1 to give Miami a 3-1 lead in the seventh.

Slam Diego Shines Versus St. Louis

The San Diego Padres lost Game 1 by a 7-4 score and trailed 4-0 early in Game 2, but they stormed back with some timely pitching and hitting to take the series in three.

The Padres hit five home runs in Game 2, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers each hitting a pair to spring an 11-9 win. Manny Machado added the other.

In Game 3, the Padres opted to use the bullpen for nine innings, and manager Jayce Tingler made all the right moves as San Diego relievers shut out the Cardinals, 4-0.

Eric Hosmer had an RBI double, and Jake Cronenworth deposited a solo home run in the eighth. At the plate, St. Louis had just four hits and struck out eight times.

Braves Shut Out Reds Over 22 Innings

The Cincinnati Reds failed to plate a runner over 22 innings against the Braves, who only scored in three of those frames themselves.

However, Atlanta came through when needed: Freddie Freeman smacked an RBI single in the bottom of the 13th to give the Braves a 1-0 win in Game 1, and Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall each hit two-run homers in the eighth inning of Game 2 to turn a nail-biting 1-0 edge into a comfortable 5-0 advantage. A Ronald Acuna RBI double gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the fifth.

Trevor Bauer starred for the Reds, tossing 7.2 shutout innings and striking out 12 on just 103 pitches in Game 1. Cincinnati had 11 hits in Game 1 but went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The Reds had just two hits in Game 2.

Kershaw, Betts Pilot Dodgers to Wins

The Dodgers' longtime ace, Clayton Kershaw, and their best player, outfielder Mookie Betts, carried the day for L.A., which won Game 1 4-2 before ending the series with a 3-0 win.

Betts had three hits in seven at-bats and knocked home three of Los Angeles' seven runs, including a pair off a two-RBI double in Game 2.

As for Kershaw, the southpaw tossed eight shutout innings in Game 2, striking out 13 and allowing just four baserunners in the process. That made life easy for the bats, which largely ran cold outside Betts but dominated this year, leading the league in runs.