    Ex-Yankees Pitcher CC Sabathia Slams Carlos Correa, Astros: 'Shut the F--k Up'

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 3, 2020

    New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia answers questions during a news conference before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    Former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia has an answer for the Houston Astros after shortstop Carlos Correa asked "What are they gonna say now?" following a Wild Card Series victory over the Minnesota Twins

    On his R2C2 podcast with Ryan Ruocco, Sabathia tore into Correa and the Astros for continuing to act as though Houston is the real victim of franchise's sign-stealing scandal. 

    "They cheated, and then they're mad at us," Sabathia said. "Like get the f--k out of here. It's a f--king joke. And then you finish under .500 this year. Like, shut the f--k up. The kid's a clown, man. I'm sorry." 

    Astros players faced no punishment after admitting to MLB investigators they cheated throughout their run to the 2017 World Series by using technology to decode opposing team's signs in real-time. Houston parted ways with general manager Jeff Luhnow and field manager A.J. Hinch, but were not under MLB obligation to do so. 

    As for Correa bragging about winning a playoff series on the road against the Minnesota Twins this year, Sabathia couldn't help but laugh.

    "Y'all beat a team that's lost 18-straight f--king playoff games," Sabathia said.

    The former ace admitted that he's a bit conflicted due to his love of current Astros manager Dusty Baker and referred to the skipper as "a big uncle," but that's where the praise stopped. 

    "That's my guy," Sabathia said. "But man, f--k them dudes, man."

