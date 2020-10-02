    Tim Smith Fired as Kings' Mascot Actor amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

    Los Angeles Kings mascot Bailey skates on the ice before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
    Tim Smith, the actor who performed as the Los Angeles Kings' mascot, Bailey, has been fired from his role amid a sexual harassment lawsuit, per Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register.

    "Today, the L.A. Kings terminated the employment of Tim Smith," a Kings statement read, per Teaford. "We are not in a position to provide further details or comments on this matter due to pending litigation."

    In August, TMZ Sports reported that Smith was allegedly sexually harassing a woman who worked as an Ice Crew staff member at fan events for the Kings. 

    TMZ Sports provided details of the allegations:

    "But, things went south, according to the lawsuit, when Tim Smiththe man who plays 'Bailey' the mascotbegan routinely hurling sexually charged comments in her direction.

    "... But, Doe says Smith created a terrible environment for female employees—constantly cracking lewd jokes, making inappropriate sexual comments and would leer at her 'breasts and buttocks' ...making her feel super uncomfortable."

    According to the report, the woman said Smith managed the Ice Crew and fired her in retaliation after she made it clear his behavior and comments were unwelcome.

    The woman said she returned at the behest of a team official who acknowledged Smith's poor behavior. That official said she would be protected from Smith, but he reportedly continued to harass her.

    Per TMZ Sports, Smith "allegedly put his crotch in her face in the mascot locker room while making lewd comments and thrusting his hips."

    In mid-August, TMZ Sports reported that the Kings suspended Smith, who is being sued alongside the Kings and ownership group AEG for more than $1 million in damages.

    Smith has been sued before. Per Teaford, a dishwasher named Maso Griffin sued Smith, the Kings, AEG and two local food service companies "after the mascot allegedly groped the plaintiff's buttocks in a Staples Center elevator" in 2017.       

