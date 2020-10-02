JJ Redick Says 76ers 'F--ked Up Not Bringing Me Back' in Free Agency

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

One year after leaving the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent, JJ Redick believes the organization made a mistake allowing him to walk away.

Appearing on Showtime's All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Redick said the Sixers "f--ked up not bringing me back" last summer (at the 58:20 mark):

Redick played two seasons with the 76ers from 2017-19, averaging 17.6 points per game. That marks his highest scoring average with any team he's played for during his NBA career. The 36-year-old also brought a crucial shooting element (40.7 percent from three-point range) that was sorely lacking last season.

When the 76ers opted to sign Al Horford and acquire Josh Richardson from the Miami Heat as part of the sign-and-trade deal involving Jimmy Butler, their limited salary-cap space made it difficult to bring back Redick.

"I never got the sense that [the Sixers] didn't want to bring me back. Unfortunately, it came down to a little bit of economics," Redick told ESPN's Zach Lowe (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia) last September.

Redick wound up signing a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. He put together another excellent shooting season, ranking second in the NBA with a 45.3 three-point percentage.

Philadelphia did make the playoffs, but the team got swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics. Ben Simmons was unable to play in the series because of a knee injury that required surgery. The Sixers also lacked an outside scoring threat, ranking last among all teams in the playoffs with a 26.4 three-point percentage.