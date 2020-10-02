    Former MLB Star 'Sweet' Lou Johnson Dies at Age 86

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2020

    Los Angeles Dodgers hats are seen near gloves in the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 7-3. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Former MLB outfielder "Sweet" Lou Johnson died Thursday night at the age of 86, the league announced Friday. 

    Johnson spent eight seasons as a player with five different teams. His longest spell came with the Los Angeles Dodgers, for whom he made 387 appearances.

    "Lou Johnson was such a positive inspiration at Dodger Stadium with our employees and our fans as well as throughout the community in the appearances he made on behalf of the organization," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.

    Johnson was a member of the Dodgers team that captured a World Series in 1965. He went 8-for-27 with two doubles and two homers in the seven-game series. In Game 7, he homered off Jim Kaat to open the fourth inning and provide Los Angeles with its first run.

    Johnson also enjoyed spells with the California Angels, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Braves and Cleveland Indians.

    The MLB press release said his nickname was thanks to "his infectious smile and because he was always clapping his hands."

    Related

      Marlins Eliminate Cubs at Wrigley 😱

      Reminder: Marlins have still never lost a playoff series in franchise history

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Marlins Eliminate Cubs at Wrigley 😱

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Astros vs. A's Promises Fireworks 💥

      The Resilient Fighters vs. The Heels. After a benches-clearing brawl earlier this year, tensions will be high in the ALDS

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Astros vs. A's Promises Fireworks 💥

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report

      Fernando Tatis Jr. Has Arrived 🤩

      Padres' young star explodes onto the October scene

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Fernando Tatis Jr. Has Arrived 🤩

      Jeff Passan
      via ESPN.com

      Kenesaw Mountain Landis' Name Removed from MVP Award

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Kenesaw Mountain Landis' Name Removed from MVP Award

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report