Former MLB Star 'Sweet' Lou Johnson Dies at Age 86

Former MLB outfielder "Sweet" Lou Johnson died Thursday night at the age of 86, the league announced Friday.

Johnson spent eight seasons as a player with five different teams. His longest spell came with the Los Angeles Dodgers, for whom he made 387 appearances.

"Lou Johnson was such a positive inspiration at Dodger Stadium with our employees and our fans as well as throughout the community in the appearances he made on behalf of the organization," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.

Johnson was a member of the Dodgers team that captured a World Series in 1965. He went 8-for-27 with two doubles and two homers in the seven-game series. In Game 7, he homered off Jim Kaat to open the fourth inning and provide Los Angeles with its first run.

Johnson also enjoyed spells with the California Angels, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Braves and Cleveland Indians.

The MLB press release said his nickname was thanks to "his infectious smile and because he was always clapping his hands."