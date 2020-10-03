2020's Best MLB Rivalry Continues: Yankees vs. Rays ALDS Preview and Prediction

0 of 5

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

How spicy do you like your postseason dish served? If you can stomach too-hot-to-handle, then welcome to the New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays showdown in the AL division series set to begin Monday at Petco Park in San Diego, California. This growing rivalry has never spilled over to the postseason—until now.

The winds of war have been howling since a bench-clearing incident Sept. 1. The Yankees and Rays have been sniping at each other over the last three seasons, but the hostility came to head when Aroldis Chapman buzzed Mike Brosseau with a 101 mph fastball.

That set in motion an exchange of insults and threats, not to mention the possibility of another on-field encounter. Although it's unlikely either club would be willing to risk suspensions during the postseason, neither side is bothering with pleasantries. Whether it's summer or October, the Yankees and Rays have grown to genuinely hate each other.

Of course, not much would make the Yankees' season better than a takedown of the small-market team that beat them eight of 10 in 2020. The converse is just as true: the Rays proved they were the AL's No. 1 club. Here's their chance to make the case in front of a national audience—and at the expense of those regal Yankees, to boot.

But what figures to happen over the ALDS' five-game span? And we do mean five. The Yankees and Rays are both surging at the same time. On a granular level, the matchup distills down to the Rays' power starting pitching against the Yankees' home run hitting machine. Whichever force prevails will most likely advance.

Here are the questions and points of interest that will keep you locked in. That's a promise.