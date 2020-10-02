Video: Peyton, Eli Manning's Nephew Arch Scores 6 TDs in HS Sophomore Debut

Photo credit: 247Sports.

The Manning family continues to churn out quarterbacking excellence, as Arch Manning starred Thursday in the first game of his sophomore season at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

As seen in the following video, Arch threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another in Newman's 41-0 win over East Jefferson High School:

Arch is the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning. Cooper, the eldest Manning brother, was forced to end his football career after being diagnosed with spinal stenosis during his freshman year at Ole Miss.

Per Gabriel Fernandez of CBS Sports, Arch went 13-of-17 for 260 yards and five passing touchdowns Thursday. It was a strong follow-up to a freshman season during which he threw for 2,438 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Both Peyton and Eli played quarterback at Isidore Newman School as well, but neither of them started as a freshman, unlike Arch. Cooper was a wide receiver for the high school, earning all-state honors while there.

With two Super Bowl wins apiece, both Peyton and Eli will likely be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Arch has a long way to go before reaching that point, but he is undoubtedly on the right path to greatness, as evidenced by Thursday's performance.

On 247Sports, Arch is rated as a 4-star prospect, and the site ranks him as the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023.

A lot can happen between now and the end of his high school career, but with the way things are shaping up, Arch should have his pick when it comes to choosing where he wants to play his college ball.