Cowboys' Jerry Jones Shows Concern for Donald Trump After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has expressed concern for Donald Trump after the President said he and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's K&C Masterpiece, Jones addressed Trump's diagnosis:

"I want to express my sensitivity and concern for the President. No one in the world has the ability to handle this COVID any better than the office of the President of the United States. I'm very confident that he'll be able to continue governing. I'm sure he's anticipated this. Knowing him, he's the hardest worker you've ever seen. Knowing him, he'll be able to go right on through this and hopefully not miss a beat."

Trump tweeted on Thursday that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the virus:

Jones has said in the past he's friends with Trump, even though the two "disagree on many issues."

The Cowboys owner was one of the central figures in the 2018 controversy after the NFL initially planned to implement a policy that would require players and league personnel to stand for the national anthem before the start of games. Jones said during the 2017 season any Cowboys player who didn't stand for the anthem would not be allowed to play.

In May 2018, Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal provided sworn testimony from Jones about a conversation he had with Trump stemming from a deposition in Colin Kaepernick's collusion case against the NFL.



"This is a very winning, strong issue for me," Jones said he was told by the president. "Tell everybody, you can't win this one. This one lifts me."

Despite whatever disagreements they may have had, Jones has been steadfast in his support of Trump over the years. He donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee in 2017.