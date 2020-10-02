    Cowboys' Jerry Jones Shows Concern for Donald Trump After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 2, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has expressed concern for Donald Trump after the President said he and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19.

    Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's K&C Masterpiece, Jones addressed Trump's diagnosis:

    "I want to express my sensitivity and concern for the President. No one in the world has the ability to handle this COVID any better than the office of the President of the United States. I'm very confident that he'll be able to continue governing. I'm sure he's anticipated this. Knowing him, he's the hardest worker you've ever seen. Knowing him, he'll be able to go right on through this and hopefully not miss a beat."

    Trump tweeted on Thursday that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the virus:

    Jones has said in the past he's friends with Trump, even though the two "disagree on many issues."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Cowboys owner was one of the central figures in the 2018 controversy after the NFL initially planned to implement a policy that would require players and league personnel to stand for the national anthem before the start of games. Jones said during the 2017 season any Cowboys player who didn't stand for the anthem would not be allowed to play. 

    In May 2018, Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal provided sworn testimony from Jones about a conversation he had with Trump stemming from a deposition in Colin Kaepernick's collusion case against the NFL. 

    "This is a very winning, strong issue for me," Jones said he was told by the president. "Tell everybody, you can't win this one. This one lifts me."

    Despite whatever disagreements they may have had, Jones has been steadfast in his support of Trump over the years. He donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee in 2017. 

    Related

      NFL Schedule Update

      ▪ Steelers, Titans will play Oct. 25 ▪ Steelers-Ravens pushed back to Week 8 ▪ Ravens bye changed to Week 7

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Schedule Update

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Expands COVID-19 Testing

      In addition to daily COVID-19 testing, the league announced players, coaches can’t leave during bye week (ESPN)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Expands COVID-19 Testing

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Vikings-Texans Game Is On

      Houston and Minnesota will play Sunday as scheduled after the Vikings had zero positive tests Thursday (NFL Network)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Vikings-Texans Game Is On

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Coaches Already on the Hot Seat ♨️

      Who should be worried about his job four weeks into the season?

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Coaches Already on the Hot Seat ♨️

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report